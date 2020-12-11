Karnataka's anti-cow slaughter law makes political ripples in Goa

The Opposition on Friday slammed the BJP-led coalition government in Goa, for not taking any steps to streamline the supply of beef to Goa, in wake of the stringent anti-cattle slaughter law which was passed amid commotion in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly earlier this week.

The law, Opposition parties have said, would not only trigger a shortage of beef during the upcoming Christmas festival but also generally impact the staple diet of minority communities in the state, who account for more than a third of Goa's population.

"Most of the ruling party MLAs and ministers are voracious beef eaters. Are they listening to these cries of anguish over fears of beef drying up from the state's markets? Christmas is already around the corner and a beef shortage is a reality," Congress spokesperson Trajano D'Mello said. D'Mello's comments appear to be aimed at the 15 MLAs in the BJP's 27-member strong legislative party, who are Catholics.

"Beef is already scarce and the prices of commodities like fish, vegetables, cereals, etc are already beyond the reach of the common man, which is likely to push him to starvation. The shortage will highly impact the food industry serving beef which is popular among tourists visiting Goa," D'Mello said.

Beef is a routinely consumed commodity in Goa and is served in restaurants in the coastal fringes of the state, which are frequented by nearly eight million tourists every year.

More than 25 tons of beef is consumed in Goa every day, most of which has been imported from Karnataka's Belagavi district.

The Goa Quraishi Meat Traders Association has already said that the impact of the new law in Karnataka will not just be felt adversely on people who consume beef, but also on families involved in the meat trade.

Goa Forward president Vijai Sardesai said that even former Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar had assured the state assembly in 2017, that even if beef is banned throughout India, he would make sure it is made available in Goa.

"What is this government doing to ensure that beef is made available to our state's sizable population? Are they going to let down late Parrikar's assurance to Goa?" Sardesai said.