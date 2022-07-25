Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal get life threats, case registered

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have allegedly received life threats through social media, according to news agency ANI.

A case has been registered against an unidentified man in Santacruz Police Station in Mumbai.

The police have started an investigation.

The case has been registered under Section 506(2), 354(D) of the IPC under Section 67 of the IT Act.

In his complaint, Kaushal said that one person has been threatening and posting threat messages on Instagram. He also stated that the accused has also been stalking his wife Katrina and threatening her.

More to follow...