Keep away from those dividing society based on religion: Goa Archbishop

Goa’s Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao made a clarion call on Tuesday against societal division on religious lines and spoke up in favour of urging people to end rampant deforestation in the state.

The priest’s remarks come amid a rising chorus calling for the restoration of temples destroyed during the Portuguese regime and criticism against the rapid deforestation for real estate development.

Ferrao, who was recently made a Cardinal by the Vatican, also said there was a need for “actively and prudently” staying away from those who divide society, claiming that divisive forces are stepping up efforts to "foment disrespect for the religion of the other”.

“In recent times, divisive forces are slowly creeping up to divide our people on religious grounds and also to foment disrespect for the religion of the other. We need to actively and prudently keep away from this evil so that all religions live in dignity and harmony,” he said during his annual pastoral letter to Goa’s Catholic community.

“We people of different religious traditions in Goa have been striving to promote religious harmony for ages…In today’s circumstances it is of utmost importance to come together for interreligious dialogue and other meaningful initiatives, irrespective of our diverse religious traditions,” said Ferrao, who as Archbishop is the religious and spiritual leader of the Catholic community in Goa.

Ferrao's comments come at a time when the state government, as well as a conclave of Hindu leaders, demanded restoration of temples destroyed during the colonial era, when Hindu religious structures were destroyed, and, in some instances, Catholic monuments were put up in their place.

The archbishop also underlined the need for preserving the state’s environment, which he said was being threatened by unplanned and illegal real estate development.

“Today in our own land, there is a great deal of abuse and destruction of creation. Under the pretext of development unnecessary cutting of trees and hills is undertaken without any scruples. Our rivers are defiled and polluted. Unwarranted projects have done irreparable harm to our environment. Huge structures are erected without legal and authentic documents in place of world heritage importance,” he said.

“We can respond…by taking care of our garbage and motivating others to do the same. So many of our properties and cultivable lands have been rendered unproductive due to various factors; we need to make these lands productive and fruitful. Let us strive to make afforestation our way of life and not fall prey to deforestation. Only then will the face of the earth be renewed,” Ferrao said in his address.