Keep emergency kit ready, store water and dry food: Maharashtra CM

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 02 2020, 21:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2020, 21:15 ist

Ordering a complete shutdown on Wednesday and Thursday in the coastal Konkan belt, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday appealed citizens to keep a handy emergency kit ready. 

According to him, Cyclone Nisarga, could be accompanied by heavy rains and there could be flooding as well. 

"Keep an emergency kit ready, be ready for power outages, keep batteries charged,  keep power banks ready," Thackeray said in his webcast. 

Besides, do not forget to keep water bottles and some dry food, he  said.

"You must be prepared,  should an emergency evacuation is needed," the chief  minister said after a Cabinet meeting in which the situation was reviewed.

