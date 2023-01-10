Kerala played major role in national integration, says Maharashtra Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has hailed the contribution of Kerala in keeping the nation united.

“Adi Sankaracharya established four peethas in different corners of the country at Badrinath, Rameshwaram, Jagannath Puri and Dwarika Puri. This according to him helped in achieving the integration of the nation,” Koshyari said addressing the 65th Annual Day celebrations and Christmas and New Year Celebrations organised by the Kerala Christian Council in Mumbai.

Malayalam actor, filmmaker and director Renji Panicker, Chairman of Kerala Christian Council Babu O. Varghese, General Secretary Simon Varkey, Convener Binu Chandy, Church fathers and members of the Council were also present.

Congratulating Panicker for making his speech in Malayalam, the Governor stressed the need to promote education in the mother tongue.

Mentioning that the National Education Policy 2020 lays emphasis on education in the mother tongue at the primary level, Koshyari said at his instance all universities in Maharashtra are conducting their Convocation Ceremonies in Marathi.

Stating that he learnt Marathi since coming to Maharashtra, he appealed to the members of the Kerala community to also try to learn Marathi.