Key takeaways from Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's address

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray addressed the state about the unprecedented Covid-19 surge in Maharashtra. Here are key takeaways from the CM's speech:

1. Section 144 will be imposed in the state from 8 pm tomorrow, for the next 15 days. Thackeray said that this is not a lockdown. Only essential services will run in Maharashtra for two weeks and all establishments and public spaces will remain shut.

2. Maharashtra will see lockdown-like restrictions in the next two weeks. The chief minister has banned unnecessary large gatherings outside and has urged people to step outside only if necessary. "Decide if you are helping Corona, or if you're fighting Corona," Thackeray said during his Facebook live.

3. Cinema halls, theatres, auditoriums, amusement parks, gyms, sports complexes to be closed. Shooting for films, serial, ads to be shut. All shops, malls, shopping centres not performing essential services will also remain closed from 8 pm, April 14 till 7 am, May 1.

4. Essential services include hospitals, medicine shops, public transports, vaccine production spots, vaccine transportation coompanies and masks production. These will remain open from 7 am to 8 pm.

5. Public transport including local trains and buses will function but will be used only for essential workers and in cases of emergency. People cannot travel unless strictly unnecessary.

6. Local authorities need to study possible locations for grocery, vegetable and fruits shopping for civilians. They must rule out spots that become densely populated.

7. Thackeray called upon the PM to provide oxygen to Maharashtra in view of rising cases, saying that the current level will be exhausted if cases continue to increase. "We cannot afford to get oxygens from other states that are over 1000 km away by road. I request the PM to provide oxygen using airways. Air Force has to be roped in for this," Thackeray said.

8. Thackeray detailed the health infrastructure in Maharashtra saying that it has come under pressure due to the second wave. "The reason testing and test results have been delayed is because our healthcare system is under pressure. We are increasing testing, with as many as 2.5 lakh tests in one day, even in Mumbai. We have over 4,000 Covid centres, more than 3.5 lakh beds.