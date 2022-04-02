Key witness in Aryan Khan case dies

Key witness in Aryan Khan case, Prabhakar Sail, dies

The death is suspected to be due to a heart attack, although more details are awaited

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 02 2022, 08:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2022, 08:50 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the Cordelia drugs-on-cruise case, which involved Aryan Khan, died of a suspected heart attack on Friday afternoon.

More to follow...

 

Aryan Khan
NCB
India News

