Key witness in Cordelia cruise ship case, Prabhakar Sail, dies

In a shocking development, Prabhakar Sail, a panch witness in the drugs-on-cruise case involving the Narcotics Control Bureau raid on Cordelia cruise liner, died of a suspected heart attack on Friday evening.

The case pertains to a drug bust in which a total of 20 persons were arrested in the intervening hours of October 2 and 3, 2021. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was also arrested in connection with the case from the cruise liner.

Sail, in his early forties, died at his residence in Mahul of Chembur.

Sail was the personal bodyguard of independent witness KP Gosavi, who claims to be a private detective and is currently behind bars. Gosavi's selfie with Aryan Khan led to a furore. Initially, it appeared that Gosavi was an officer, however, later NCB denied it and revealed that he was a witness.

Sail had levelled allegations of bribery and wrongdoings against the federal agency’s then Mumbai Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede, who is currently posted at the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in Delhi.

