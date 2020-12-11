Khadi on Fridays and no jeans or T-shirts: New dress code for Maharashtra govt employees

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government has brought in a dress code for its employees and those working on contract—jeans, T-shirts and chappals will not be allowed in Mantralaya, the state secretariat and government offices.

Besides, they have to wear Khadi on Fridays.

The general administration department (GAD) has come out with a detailed circular on Friday, which said: “The Maharashtra government directs all employees and those who work on contract to wear appropriate formal clothes and appear professional, as they are the face of the administration for all people ranging from the commoners to the elected representatives and others”.

While male staffers are recommended to wear formal shirts, pants, trousers, they must avoid dark, multihued or attire with loud printed or glitzy designs. Similarly, it is suggested that women should come in saris, salwar kameez, kurta and if required with a dupatta. The staff has been asked to avoid wearing casuals like jeans, T-shirts, skirts-and-tops.