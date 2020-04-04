Khalasis show the way in self-quarantining, social distancing in Maharashtra's fishing industry

At the time of the compounding COVID-19 crisis and ongoing India lockdown, khalasis associated with the fishing industry in Maharashtra are showing the way when it comes to self-quarantine and social distancing.

Fishermen associations say that so far, according to the reports that they have received, most of those who left had reached their hometowns. Those who are back are following self-quarantine rules.

By conservative estimates, around 8,000 to 10,000 khalasis, who are associated with boats along the coastal districts of Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, are stranded.

The khalasis are migrants from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Nepal.

Maharashtra has around 20,000 fishing boats, including both mechanised and non-mechanised. Besides, there are trawlers that are into the illegal fishing using LED lights and purse seine net fishing.

In fact, in mid-March, the problems begun to compound and boats started returning.

"We have to understand the issue in totality. Fishermen and the fishing industry workers are the worst sufferers," said Damodar Tandel, President, Akhil Maharashtra Macchimar Kruti Samiti.

"This is a humanitarian issue. The boat owners gave them the option of staying back or leaving for their hometown. Many of them left but many stayed back," said Rajhans Tapke, General Secretary, Koli Mahasangh.

The 8,000 khalasis who stayed back are following the rules to their best. "Many of them are staying in the boats itself. They rarely come out and rations are being given to them by their employers. Some of them are staying in the small houses given by owners," said a boat owner. "They stay there, cook there and eat there," he said.