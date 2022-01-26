Khaman seller from Surat gets PETA award for saving birds from kite string

A khaman (snack) seller from Gujarat's Surat has been given an award by PETA India for his initiative to dissuade people from using manja or nylon string thus saving the lives of many birds.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA India) said in a release that Chetan Patel had offered 1 kg of khaman in exchange of 1 kg of discarded manja after Uttarayan festival celebrated on January 14. The "Hero to Animals Award", in the form of a certificate, was recently handed over to Patel, the owner of Jay Gopinath Khaman and Locho in the Vesu area of Surat city.

"Numerous humans and thousands of birds are injured or killed every year after being cut or trapped by manja, which can get caught on trees, power lines, or buildings," PETA India Advocacy Associate Farhat Ul Ain said.

PETA India said Patel's kind gesture has set an example of compassion for everyone to follow. Birds' wings and feet are slashed and even sliced off when they fly into or become tangled in manja. Rescue organisations report that they receive distress calls about injured birds long after kite-flying events and, for some, they come too late. Manja also causes many human injuries and deaths every year.

