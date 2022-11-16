'Kidnapped' AAP Surat candidate withdraws nomination

The Aam Aadmi Party's Surat (East) candidate, Kanchan Jariwala, has reportedly withdrawn his nomination for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections 2022.

The AAP had alleged that Jariwala was 'kidnapped' by the BJP and forced to withdraw his nomination papers.

"Kanchan Jariwala was last seen at the RO office yesterday. They tried to get his nomination rejected. Later, he was pressurised to withdraw his nomination. This raises questions on EC," Sisodia had said in a press briefing live-streamed on Twitter.

More to follow...