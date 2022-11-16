'Kidnapped' AAP Surat candidate withdraws nomination

'Kidnapped' AAP Surat candidate withdraws nomination

The AAP had alleged that Jariwala was 'kidnapped' by the BJP and forced to withdraw his nomination papers

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 16 2022, 12:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2022, 12:31 ist
AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party's Surat (East) candidate, Kanchan Jariwala, has reportedly withdrawn his nomination for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections 2022.

The AAP had alleged that Jariwala was 'kidnapped' by the BJP and forced to withdraw his nomination papers.

"Kanchan Jariwala was last seen at the RO office yesterday. They tried to get his nomination rejected. Later, he was pressurised to withdraw his nomination. This raises questions on EC," Sisodia had said in a press briefing live-streamed on Twitter.

More to follow...

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

AAP
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022

What's Brewing

50 years since Apollo, NASA's new moon rocket lifts off

50 years since Apollo, NASA's new moon rocket lifts off

In Pics | Top goal scorers in FIFA World Cup history

In Pics | Top goal scorers in FIFA World Cup history

Taxpayers should not pay for this

Taxpayers should not pay for this

DH Toon: Amit Shah reveals CM face for Gujarat

DH Toon: Amit Shah reveals CM face for Gujarat

NASA returning to the Moon with mega rocket launch

NASA returning to the Moon with mega rocket launch

With tensions mounting, Biden and Xi try a warmer tone

With tensions mounting, Biden and Xi try a warmer tone

Grammy nominations 2023: Beyonce leads with nine

Grammy nominations 2023: Beyonce leads with nine

 