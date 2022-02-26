'Kids are helpless, clueless': Indian parents worried about students stranded in Ukraine

Parents worried about students stranded in Ukraine

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Feb 26 2022, 17:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2022, 17:03 ist
Protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo

As India launched evacuation flights from countries bordering war-torn Ukraine, a parent in Mumbai said that students are facing difficulty in moving in buses to neighbouring countries because of air attacks and shelling by Russia. 

Kajal Bhanushali, whose daughter Priya, a medical student is stuck in Odessa, appealed to the Centre and prime minister Narendra Modi, to rescue the batch from Moldova.

“My daughter and her batchmates are all stuck up in the city of Odessa, Ukraine. I appreciate the evacuation process initiated by you at the border of Spain, Poland, Hungary. But our kids cannot reach those borders travelling 15-16 hours by road amidst these shelling and attacks. I cannot even imagine her travelling in this scary situation,” Bhanushali said.

The only alternative that we see right now for their safety is evacuation to the territory of Moldova which is at the nearest proximity to the Odessa border, she said.

Also read: 'Prisoners of War': No escape yet from Ukraine's bunkers, metro stations

“Our kids are helpless, clueless and so are we. Sir, you cannot even imagine the suffering we are going through seeing our kids rushing down to bunkers at the slightest sound heard. There is a fake pretense between the parents and kids to project how strong they are, trying to console each other, but deep down we are all scared to death,” she said in a note circulated through social media. 

Her daughter, Priya said that things are bad. “There are constant attacks... civilian buildings too are being targeted,” she said.

"Our kids have undergone enough hardships for the last 6 years in a foreign country overcoming the language barriers, harsh climate barriers, food and culture barriers for a bright medical career to serve as doctors in India.

We just want them back safe and sound. Please take immediate action and help us out. A sincere plea from a mother who was expecting a  return of her daughter entitled as a doctor in the coming few months. Now we just want them to return,” Bhanushali said.

