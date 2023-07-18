Kirit Somaiya's viral video stirs up Maharashtra politics

A viral video, purportedly of senior BJP leader and former lawmaker Dr Kirit Somaiya in compromising position, has rocked Maharashtra's political landscape.

The video and news report were telecast by a Marathi news channel.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has demanded a probe into the matter.

The Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government has so far not reacted to the development.

Dr Somaiya, however, wrote to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state Home Minister, to probe the video.

“A video clip of me was shown on a news channel…it has claimed that I have harassed many women and many such video clips available and complaints received against me. I have never abused any woman,” Dr Somaiya said.

He urged Fadnavis to investigate such allegations and verify the authenticity of the videos.

“I will bring a pen drive,” said Leader of the Opposition in Council Ambadas Danve, who is from the Shiv Sena (UBT).

“There should be a proper probe into it,” said senior NCP leader (Sharad Pawar faction) and former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Mumbai Congress President Prof Varsha Gaikwad said: “Disgusted by the video of Somaiya exposed by a Marathi news channel. The self styled torchbearer of probity in governance has now been exposed. Those whose morals are questionable have been pretending to be arbiters of public morality. On one hand his party talks of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' and on the other its leaders are routinely found to be indulging in immoral behaviour. Time and again, it has been proven that their 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' slogan is nothing but 'Betiyon Ko Bhajpa Netaon Se Bachao'. The BJP is always quick to condemn even made up transgressions of opposition leaders. Now will it take action against one of its own or not?”

Dr Somaiya is a former one-time MLA and two-term MP and currently the Vice President of BJP-Maharashtra.