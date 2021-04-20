Kishore Nandlaskar dies of Covid-19

Veteran actor of Hindi and Marathi cinema, Kishore Nandlaskar, who had tested Covid-19 positive, passed away in a hospital in Thane on Tuesday.

Nandlaskar (81) was admitted to the Covid Care Centre in Thane, where he died.

Nandlaskar was a well-known figure in the Marathi film industry and essayed several memorable roles in ‘Ina Mina Dika’, 'Miss You Miss', 'Bhavishyachi Aishi Taishi', 'Gaon Thor Pudhari Chor', 'Jara Japun Kara', 'Hello Gandhe Sir', 'Madhyamvarg - The Middle Class'.

He has also featured in a slew of Bollywood films like Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain (2000), Khakee (2004), Vaastav: The Reality (1999), Singham (2011), Simmba (2018).