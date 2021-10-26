'Kitchen politics': Sameer Wankhede's family lashes out at Nawab Malik, threatens legal action

Sameer Wankhede’s wife and sister, on Tuesday, hit out at “vested interest groups” for engaging in “low-level kitchen politics” and targeting the high-profile NCB officer.

Wankhede’s wife Kranti Redkar, a Marathi actress and sister Jasmeen Wankhede, a lawyer and social worker, dismissed the series of allegations made by Maharashtra’s minority affairs minister and NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik.

The two ladies of the family spoke out hours after Wankhede’s father Dnyandev Kachruji Wankhede threatened Malik with legal action.

The Wankhede family has maintained that the officer is a Hindu and has not forged caste certificates.

Wankhede’s mother Zaheeda, however, was a Muslim.

“It is sad…what is happening is something at a low-level…it is kitchen politics,” said Kranti, who has also played a role in Prakash Jha’s Gangajal. “The only and the biggest problem is that Sameer Wankhede is an honest officer and not a liar,” she said.

“Yes…it is kitchen-level politics and they are not achieving anything,” said Jasmeen.

"We are getting threat calls. We are right, the truth will come out. We believe in justice, we believe in the Constitution,” added Jasmeen.

“They are attacking and defaming the women of the family now…such is their level,” both of them said during their hurriedly convened media interaction on Tuesday.

Kranti said that her family is being threatened, trolled and targeted. “We are at the receiving end,” she said, adding that “vested interest groups” want Wankhede out of the post he is holding now.

The media appearance comes hours after Kranti tweeted: “When you swim against the tide, it may drown you, but if the Almighty is with you, no tide in this world is big enough to drown you. Because only HE knows the truth….Satyameva Jayate.”

