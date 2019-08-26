Kobad Ghandy arrested by Surat police

The Surat police on Monday brought top Maoist leader Kobad Ghandy from Jharkhand jail on transfer warrant in connection with a 2010 sedition case.

Police said that he is being interrogated for his alleged role in a case in which over two dozen alleged sympathizers and activists of Maoist movements have been booked.

Ghandy has been brought to Surat four months after a trial court issued a production warrant.

This warrant was sent to jail authority in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand.

Sources said that the warrant had been issued on April 22 this year. A month after the warrant order, police were permitted to produce Ghandy in Surat.

According to sources a habeas corpus petition filed in Jharkhand High Court also alleges that Ghandy was kept in illegal custody in Hazaribagh jail as he was granted bail by courts but was not released from the jail sometime in April itself.

The top Maoist ideologue is facing several criminal cases including sedition and waging war against the nation among other charges.

Police said that in 2010, an FIR had been registered at Kamrej police in Surat district alleging Ghandy and over two dozen people of being involved in developing "sleeper cell' for Maoist activities. Ghandy is the 23rd accused arrested so far.

"We have formally arrested Ghandy and questioning him for his role in the offence," said Surat district Superintendent of Police A M Muniya.