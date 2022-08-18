Kolhapur airport to get new terminal building to manage increased footfall

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) undertook the development of the airport at Kolhapur—taking into consideration the tremendous passenger traffic growth seen there—to augment its capacity. The project includes construction of a new terminal building, strengthening and extending the existing runway, and construction of new apron and isolation bay.

The Kolhapur airport was identified for Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) operations under the UDAN scheme, and was, currently, connected to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Tirupati.

Recently, its airport Aerodrome licence was upgraded to 24X7 flight operations.

The new terminal building would be constructed in a 4,000 sq mt area and would be able to process 300 passengers during peak hours. With 10 check-in counters, the terminal would also be equipped with modern passenger amenities.

The building will be a four-star GRIHA-rated energy efficient building, with sustainability features. The interiors of the terminal building will reflect the local art and cultural heritage.

The big archways at the front façade of the new terminal building would be influenced and derived from the commonly used arches in heritage structures such as Maharaja Palace, Bhavani Mandap, Panhala Fort of Kolhapur city.

“More than 60 per cent of the work for the extension of the terminal building is complete and the building will be ready by March 31, 2023. Work of upgrading of the airside facilities is completed. Apart from this, a new Air Traffic Control Tower is also being constructed to cater for future traffic growth. Parking area with capacity for 110 car, 10 buses are also part of the development activities,” officials said on Thursday.

The new world-class terminal building of the airport will enhance the connectivity to this industrial city, boosting tourism in the region. The increased connectivity will not only create new employment opportunities for the local community, it would also provide access to better educational and medical facilities, officials said.