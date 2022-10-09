Kolhapur Congress launches 13 High-Tech Bharat Jodo Raths

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, veteran Congressman and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh launched 13 high-tech Bharat Jodo Raths.

Senior Congress leader Satej Patil, who is the President of Kolhapur District Congress Committee and former Maharashtra minister, is the man behind the initiative.

Soon after the launch, the drive got an overwhelming response from other Congress leaders from various parts of the country, announcing plans to replicate the initiative in their respective districts/cities.

Bharat Jodo Raths equipped with LED Screens and a livestream facility will travel to complete lengths of 1,239 villages, in addition to urban pockets over next 100 days.

The Raths will Live stream "Bharat Jodi Yatra" which is being led by Congress President Rahul Gandhi since the last one month.

The launch event held at Dasara Chowk on Saturday saw senior party leaders such as Balasaheb Thorat, AICC Maharashtra in-charge HK Patil attending it.

The Marathi theme song for Bharat Jodo Yatra too was launched on the occasion. MLAs, office bearers from the district were also present for the event.

“Rahu lji has embarked on Bharat Jodo Yatra to save the Indian constitution. Nobody can stop us from joining the Yatra as we are united as a country. Nobody can stop the Yatra as it has been organised to unite the country and stop hatred from being spread by them. The atmosphere in the country has been changing and the support Rahul ji is getting for his Yatra is testimony to it,” said Singh.

“Bharat Jodo Yatra is an attempt to save the country from the attempt to divide it. The initiative of Bharat Jodo Rath is in support of the Yatra. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was compelled to go to masjids twice in a month of the Yatra. Nobody had believed that Rahul ji would succeed in organising such a huge Yatra. He has reaffirmed his candid and sincere image. The constitution of India is at risk and the Congress has been saving it through this Yatra, which has been getting an overwhelming response,” he added.

Singh and other party leaders were impressed by the initiative undertaken by Patil.

The leaders immediately gave their nod to the demand of implementing the drive across the State. The initiative received an overwhelming response from fellow party leaders across the country.

Jignesh Mevani, MLA and Working President of Gujarat Congress, said: “Great initiative…I look to implement it in my constituency too.”

"Bharat Jodo is the need of the hour and, Rahul Gandhi ji is doing a great work to unite India against hatred and failed economic policies. Although Rahul ji can't travel in each and every district of the nation, his message of Love and Unity must be spread and amplified everywhere. We are using high-end technology to spread his message across each and every household in Kolhapur District,” said Patil.