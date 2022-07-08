Kolhapur couple uses tanker for marriage procession

Kolhapur couple uses tanker for marriage procession to highlight water woes

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Jul 08 2022, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2022, 15:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

In an attempt to draw attention to the irregular water supply in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, a couple from the city chose to take out their marriage procession on a water tanker and resolved to not embark on their honeymoon till the issue was sorted.

The groom Vishal Kolekar (32) got married on Thursday and the couple took out a marriage procession on a water tanker to highlight the water woes in their locality.

"We have a social group called Prince Club here and through our platform, we have been appraising the civil administration about the irregular water supply in some of the areas of Mangalwar Peth. But despite our pleas, the issue has not been addressed," said Kolekar, who is employed in a private firm in the western Maharashtra city.

Since the water supply in the area is erratic, residents have to rely on water tankers to meet their requirements, he said. Kolekar and his wife Aparna used a water tanker for the marriage procession instead of a car, and the message on the banner hung on the vehicle said the couple will not go on their honeymoon till the water supply issue is resolved.

