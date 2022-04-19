'Kolhapur pattern' involving 24x7 politics to be taken ahead: Satej Patil

Buoyed by the Congress' victory in Kolhapur North bypolls, Maharashtra Minister of State for Home and Information Yechnology Satej Patil plans to take the "Kolhapur pattern" ahead.

Last week, Congress candidate Jayshree Jadhav, the joint nominee of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, defeated Satyajit Kadam of the BJP by a margin of over 18,000 votes in the keenly-fought elections.

The results have shown that it is imperative that the three parties stay together to take on the BJP, which is known for its excellent election management.

“The Kolhapur pattern is based on five principles,” Patil, who is the guardian minister of Kolhapur district, told DH on Monday.

These five principles are: booth-wise election management machine, coordination of opposition unity, setting a narrative, do politics 24x7 and reject BJP's moves to polarise votes.

“You have to build booth-wise data based election management system similar to Shakti Kendra of the BJP. Nurture them for the long term and micro-manage voters till voting day,” he said.

Patil said that the Opposition anti-BJP parties need to unite and coordinate consistently. “Solve all the internal issues at the start so that BJP tactics to confuse the opposition allies go in vain,” he said.

“Set our own narrative is key to success. BJP always tries to set their own narrative with their might of trolls, digital media and traditional media. Do not fall prey to it and stick to our own narratives which are related to people. Do not become reactionary,” he said.

“What is more important is that we need to be available to voters 24x7, try to solve their maximum problems, understand their pain and issues and try to address and solve them,” he added.

Patil pointed out that when everything else fails, BJP starts polarisation based on religion and caste. “Do not do anything which can help them polarise society. Communicate to every part of society and expose BJP's polarisation tactics. The Common Man is smarter than everyone. Once he becomes aware that he is being fooled in the name of god and religion. Polarisation attempt fails,” he said.

On the results, Patil said: “History is created in the soil which represents the legacy of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and Maharani Tararani. The district has got its first woman MLA. The land of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj has once again reaffirmed the message of equality.”

