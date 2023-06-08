Kolhapur violence: Maharashtra minister holds meeting with local social organisations, civic society groups

Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar on Wednesday held a meeting with several social organisations in Kolhapur in the wake of tense situation there following stone-pelting during a demonstration against the alleged use of Tipu Sultan’s image along with an objectionable audio message as social media "status" by a few locals.

Kesarkar, the Minister for School Education and Marathi Language, who is also Kolhapur's district guardian minister, also urged local residents to maintain peace.

The meeting chaired by Kesarkar was attended by members of several civic society groups as well.

Read | CM Shinde appeals for calm amid tension in Maharashtra's Kolhapur

"During the meeting, we took an oath that we will follow the path as showed by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj. A positive picture emerged at the meeting and it will show direction to the entire state," Kesarkar told reporters after the meet.

Asked whether the riots that took place at the Shivaji Chowk in Kolhapur were pre-meditated since a large number of stones were hurled at once, he said the matter would be investigated and those behind the incident would be identified.

Tension gripped Kolhapur city on Tuesday after two men allegedly put 18th-century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan’s image along with an offensive audio message as their social media "status".

Wielding lathis, police on Wednesday dispersed hundreds of protesters in Kolhapur after they hurled stones during a demonstration against the alleged use of Tipu Sultan’s image.

Read | Tension grips Kolhapur over social media posts on Aurangzeb, Tipu Sultan; security beefed up

In view of the protest, internet services have been suspended till Thursday in Kolhapur, a senior police official said.

While personnel from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) have been deployed in the city in western Maharashtra, police have sought more cops from Satara, he said, adding that prohibitory orders have been issued till June 19 banning the assembly of five or more persons.