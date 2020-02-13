Kolkata Police emergency number stops functioning

All the emergency helpline numbers of Kolkata Police control room at its headquarters in Central Kolkata have not been functioning since Tuesday evening. According to sources the affected numbers include the traffic control room, police control room and woman’s helpline number.

“ Please note that the landlines of Control Room (including Dial-100/1090/1091/112) are not working properly due to technical reason,” Kolkata Police said in a statement.

Several alternative numbers were provided by the Kolkata Police. “The following numbers are now functional: A)Temporary Numbers: i) 94326-10443, ii) 94326-10446, iii)98749-03465, iv) 94326-24365. B)Senior Citizens Helpline - 98300-88884.C)Medical Helpline – 98300-79999,” said the Kolkata Police statement.

According to sources the problem started on Monday afternoon. However, it was temporary glitch. The crisis worsened after Tuesday afternoon.

“Soon after Calcutta Telephones were contacted by the Kolkata Police Headquarters. We were informed that it was a technical glitch and will be resolved at the earliest possible,” said a senior Kolkata Police official. As a stop gap measures officials are using wireless communication.

Senior Kolkata Police officials were unable to recollect when such a situation occurred in the past.