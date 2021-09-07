Konkan districts get heavy rainfall

Konkan districts get heavy rainfall

The fresh bout of rainfall comes when the preparations of the Ganesh festival are in full swin

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 07 2021, 12:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2021, 12:34 ist
Parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) too received rainfall in the wee hours, however, there was no impact on road or rail traffic. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of the coastal Konkan belt has received heavy overnight rainfall on Tuesday resulting in inundation at several places.

In several places, over 200 mm rainfall was reported, according to the data collected from the stations of the IMD and the rain gauge of the district administration.

The fresh bout of rainfall comes when the preparations of the Ganesh festival are in full swing.

The Murud village received 475 mm of rainfall followed by Harnai (368 mm), Dapoli (357 mm), Burondi (270 mm), Dabhol (235 mm) Anjarle (226 mm) and Chiplun (207 mm).

“In the last 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been reported in parts of Raigad and Ratnagiri,” according to KS Hosalikar, Head, Climate Research and Services, Pune.

Parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) too received rainfall in the wee hours, however, there was no impact on road or rail traffic.

Check out the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
Rainfall
weather
Konkan

Related videos

What's Brewing

10 Mammootty movies to watch on his birthday

10 Mammootty movies to watch on his birthday

Afghan universities deserted as Taliban puts new rules

Afghan universities deserted as Taliban puts new rules

Perseverance Mars rover gets its first piece of rock

Perseverance Mars rover gets its first piece of rock

London takes aim at NY with five-year financial plan

London takes aim at NY with five-year financial plan

Cubbon Park murals tell story of Bengaluru's open wells

Cubbon Park murals tell story of Bengaluru's open wells

DH Toon | Farmers' protest spell trouble for BJP

DH Toon | Farmers' protest spell trouble for BJP

In world first, Cuba starts Covid jabs for toddlers

In world first, Cuba starts Covid jabs for toddlers

China’s rocky relationship with the environment

China’s rocky relationship with the environment

Education: Policy and politics

Education: Policy and politics

A Paralympic dream that began at Mussoorie IAS academy

A Paralympic dream that began at Mussoorie IAS academy

 