Konkan districts get heavy rainfall

The Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of the coastal Konkan belt has received heavy overnight rainfall on Tuesday resulting in inundation at several places.

In several places, over 200 mm rainfall was reported, according to the data collected from the stations of the IMD and the rain gauge of the district administration.

The fresh bout of rainfall comes when the preparations of the Ganesh festival are in full swing.

The Murud village received 475 mm of rainfall followed by Harnai (368 mm), Dapoli (357 mm), Burondi (270 mm), Dabhol (235 mm) Anjarle (226 mm) and Chiplun (207 mm).

“In the last 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been reported in parts of Raigad and Ratnagiri,” according to KS Hosalikar, Head, Climate Research and Services, Pune.

Parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) too received rainfall in the wee hours, however, there was no impact on road or rail traffic.

