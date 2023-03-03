Koregaon-Bhima violence: Probe panel asks Ambedkar to appear before it on Mar 27

The Koregaon-Bhima Inquiry Commission on Friday asked Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar to appear before it on March 27 to record his statement in connection with the January 2018 violence at a war memorial in Maharashtra's Pune district. Advocate Ashish Satpute, appearing for the commission, had filed an application seeking the former Rajya Sabha MP's personal appearance before the two-member panel.

The judicial commission, tasked with probing the violence, had issued notices to prominent political leaders in 2018 requesting them to appear before it and suggest measures to avoid violent incidents in the future. However, no political leader except Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar responded to the notices, the application stated.

It is necessary to consider Ambedkar's suggestions as to what more powers can be given to the police to ensure that they are in a better position to control situations like political bandhs, communal riots, political agitation etc, it said. Responding to the application, the commission ordered that a letter of request be sent to the chief of the VBA, a new political outfit launched in June 2018, to appear before it on March 27.

Ambedkar, a prominent Dalit leader, may even file an affidavit if he desires so, said the panel. The two-member commission of retired Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court J N Patel and former Maharashtra chief secretary Sumit Mullick is conducting a probe into the circumstances that triggered the riots. Since its formation five years ago, the panel has been given multiple extensions to complete the probe and submit a report.

In January, the state government gave a fresh extension to the commission and asked it to submit its report by March 31, 2023.

According to the Pune police, violence broke out on January 1, 2018, between caste groups near the war memorial during the bicentennial anniversary of the 1818 battle of Koregaon Bhima. Dalit organisations commemorate the victory of the East India Company over the Peshwas of Pune in the battle because the British forces, according to some historical accounts, mainly included soldiers from the oppressed Mahar community.

However, some right-wing organisations had opposed the celebrations, leading to the violence, in which one person was killed and several others, among them 10 police personnel, were injured. The Pune police had alleged that “provocative” speeches delivered at the 'Elgar Parishad conclave', held on December 31, 2017, in Pune, triggered the violence around Koregaon Bhima the next day. According to the police, the organisers of the conclave had links with Maoists.