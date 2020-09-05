Kshitij Thakur launches ‘School at Home’ campaign for underprivileged areas in Palghar district

Coinciding with Teacher's Day, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) MLA Kshitij Thakur launched a campaign to take education at the doorstep of the underprivileged areas of Palghar district located off Mumbai.

The campaign, ‘School at Home’, is teaming up with professors and having them record the syllabus from Class I to Class X in English and Marathi languages. The syllabus will currently televise only SSC board curriculum and follow up with other boards in the future.

The videos of these classes will be released through the local cable networks directly on the television sets with the help of social organisations Digital Vasai and Team Vasai First.

Thakur, who is an MLA from Nallasopara, said that the move will help thousands of students in Vasai-Virar township and interiors of Palghar district.

“The campaign is dedicated to the teachers who have been true warriors in these troubling times. We do not want to restrict the campaign to only Palghar district. Any district of the state wanting to replicate this in an underprivileged area has our full support and cooperation,” he said.

The campaign is in association with Vishnu Vaman Thakur Charitable Trust.

The syllabus will be aired on two local cable channels viz. Cygnet Marathi (Channel no. 53) and Cygnet Tollywood (Channel no. 56) for Marathi and Semi-English, and English mediums respectively. The Marathi medium syllabus will be televised between 9 am and 12:30 pm and repeated between 4 pm and 6:30 pm. The English medium syllabus will be televised from 9 am to 10 am and repeated from 4 pm to 5 pm.

“Online education is the only alternative remaining for Maharashtra, and for the entire country, to exercise during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic outbreak. However, around 27 per cent students of the state still don’t have access to the internet or even own a smartphone,” said Chinmay Gavhankar of Team Vasai First.