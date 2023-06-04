Labourer bludgeons co-worker to death in Maharashtra's Palghar

A 38-year-old labourer was bludgeoned to death by his co-worker over a monetary dispute in Vasai town of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place at Diwanman area of the town on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, an official said.
The victim Mohammed Mommin Farooqui worked at a construction site along with the accused and was also the contractor's brother, he said.
Read | Shraddha Walkar case: Aftab Poonawala charged with murder, pleads not guilty
The accused had demanded Rs 10,000 from the contractor, who was away in Bihar, and the victim gave him Rs 8,000, he said. This led to a quarrel between the duo, and the accused attacked the victim with a log of wood and killed him, the official said.
A case has been registered against the absconding accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he added.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution
Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants
Odisha train crash: Only 2 ministers resigned in past
Everest deaths: Nepal urged to tighten climbing rules
Amitabh thanks fans for wishes on 50th anniversary
Messi, Ramos end PSG careers in home defeat
The ‘other’ Maldives
3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece
India's Oval-sized hurdle
Watch: Ukrainian soldiers dance on 'Naatu Naatu'