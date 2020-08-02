Lady in red: Mumbai gets female figure signage at traffic signals

In a first-of-its-kind initiative towards gender equality, Mumbai has started using the female figure signage at traffic signals.

As of now, the project has been launched in the G/North ward of Mumbai in the Shivaji Park area at Dadar.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to make changes in 240 signals at 13 junctions in G/North ward that covers Dadar, Dharavi and Mahim.

Various places of importance like the iconic Siddhivinayak temple, St Michael's Church, Mahim Dargah, Chaityabhoomi would be covered under the project. The oldest fisherfolk colony of Mahim and the newest marvel of Bandra-Worli Sea Link also make a part of this.

The initiative of the BMC and Mumbai Police has earned them a lot of praise on social media.

Maharashtra Tourism, Environment and Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray appreciated the move.

“If you’ve passed by Dadar, you’d see something that will make you feel proud. BMC is ensuring gender equality with a simple idea- the signals now have women too,” said Aaditya, the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

He also praised Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, MLA Sada Sarvankar, Shiv Sena’s Leader of the House in the BMC Vishakha Raut and BMC’s assistant municipal commissioner Kiran Digavkar.

Architect, urban planner and co-founder of The Urban Project, Vijayshree Pednekar, thanked Thackeray and the BMC for accepting her idea.

“Many thanks for accepting my ideas and suggestions to implement this….the women gender has gained some more presence and acceptance as the new normal,” she said.

Women’s rights activist and Shiv Sena legislator Dr Neelam Gorhe said, “We, who believe and are committed to gender equality and social justice, appreciate your efforts as dynamic, sensitive leader. You understand the direction in which exactly Mumbai, state, and nation needs to go. That is the direction of equal status and equal opportunity for women,” she said.