Lady teacher burnt by jilted lover continues to be critical

A day after a 25-year-old lady teacher was burnt in public by a jilted lover in the Hinganghat town of Wardha district, her condition continues to be critical.

The Hinganghat town on Tuesday observed as impromptu shutdown and demanded justice for the girl.

The accused, Vicky Nagrale, a 27-year-old youth, has been sent to five days' police custody by a local court.

The victim, Ankita Pisudde, who was initially taken to the Primary Health Centre at Hinganghat, has been shifted to Nagpur-based Orange City Hospital & Research Institute.

The victim is a part-time lecturer with the Matoshree Ashatai Kumawar Mahaila Mahavidyalaya. She is a post-graduate in botany and pursuing Bachelor of Education.

The accused is a married man and has a small kid.

"We want strict action against the accused," said Arun Pisudde, the father of the victim.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Woman's Commission has called for a detailed report from Wardha Superintendent of Police Dr Basavaraj Teli on the incident.

The hospital is sending regular updates about the condition of the victim to Wardha Collector Vivek Bhimanwar.

In Mumbai, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh reiterated that a fast track court would be set up to conduct the trial of the case.

In a statement, Orange City Hospital's Medical Superintendent Dr Noorul Ameen and Director Dr Anup Marar said that the victim has sustained 35 to 40 per cent burns.

"She has deep burn injuries over the scalp, face, right upper limb, left hand, upper back, neck...her condition is still critical," the statement said.

Wardha's Guardian Minister Sunil Kedar and Hinganghat MLA Samir Kunnawar visited the hospital.

Energy Minister and Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut has assured all help to the victim’s family.

Several people comprising men, women, school kids, college students, youth, political activists, the business community and others came out on the streets of Hinghanghat, to protest against the incident.