Landslide on road to Bhimashankar temple in Maharashtra

Landslide on road to Bhimashankar temple in Maharashtra, none hurt

The landslide took place around 3 am on the Pokhari Ghat

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Jul 11 2022, 15:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2022, 15:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A landslide took place on a road leading to the famous Bhimashankar temple in Maharashtra's Pune district in the early hours of Monday following heavy rains, officials said.

No one was injured or trapped in the debris, they said.

Bhimashankar, located about 100 km from Pune in Khed taluka and over 200 km from Mumbai, is one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' in the country.

The landslide took place around 3 am on the Pokhari Ghat, Public Works Department official Suresh Pathade said, adding that there was no report of any casualty.

The debris came crashing down, blocking the Ghodegaon-Bhimashankar road partially, police said.

"Due to the landslide, the road was partially blocked, but one side was open for vehicular movement. The debris is being removed," Ghodegaon police station's assistant inspector Jeevan Mane said.

Pune district has been witnessing heavy rains since the last few days. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
India News
landslides
Bhimashankar temple

What's Brewing

India to pip China as most populous country next year

India to pip China as most populous country next year

DH Radio | A serious, unaddressed bus problem

DH Radio | A serious, unaddressed bus problem

Dream Village: a home for Jyoti didi

Dream Village: a home for Jyoti didi

Djokovic: Seeking love alongside tennis immortality

Djokovic: Seeking love alongside tennis immortality

Vintage vroom: Bike enthusiasts flaunt classic beauties

Vintage vroom: Bike enthusiasts flaunt classic beauties

DH Toon | BJP sponsoring 'holiday' for Goa Cong MLAs?

DH Toon | BJP sponsoring 'holiday' for Goa Cong MLAs?

Army man sets fastest solo cycling record 

Army man sets fastest solo cycling record 

From anxiety to abuse, Kubbra Sait's memoir reveals all

From anxiety to abuse, Kubbra Sait's memoir reveals all

The festival of fusions

The festival of fusions

 