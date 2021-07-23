Landslides, heavy rain kill nearly 60 in Maharashtra

More than 55 to 60 people were killed and over two dozen missing as a series of landslides shocked the coastal Konkan belt and Western Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra government confirmed 40 to 45 deaths in a series of incidents in flood-battered neighbouring regions, which incidentally has also has a Covid-19 test positivity rate higher than the state’s average.

In one of the biggest search, rescue and relief operations - multiple agencies are involved - Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, NDRF and Maharashtra government agencies.

“In the last few days we have seen unprecedented rainfall…perhaps the definition of heavy to very heavy rainfall needs to be changed,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In Talai village in Raigad district, a landslide triggered from a hill and trapped people in more than two dozen houses. So far 36 persons have been killed in the incident.

In Mirgaon in Satara district, a dozen have been killed in a landslide.

Another incident of similar nature was reported from Ambegar in Satara district's Patan, where more than a dozen are feared trapped.

In Mumbai, four people have died and seven others injured in an incident of house collapse.

“In the last 2 days, 40 to 45 deaths have been reported across Maharashtra,” Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said.

“We fear more casualties,” he said that massive rescue and relief operations have been undertaken.

