Language of intimidation won't be tolerated: Thackeray warns BJP

A war-of-words between political allies-turned-rivals Shiv Sena and BJP has broken yet again with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray leading the charge saying that his party would not take the language of intimidation lightly and would hit back with full force.

Referring to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) as a "triple seat government” - a statement that BJP often makes because of three allies - Thackeray said he has become so used to criticism that praise scares him sometimes.

Recalling a film dialogue from Dabbang, Thackeray said: “There is dialogue in a film ... ‘thappad se dar nahi lagta’.... nobody should speak the language of slapping us. We would give one tight slap to that person so that he will not be able to stand on his feet again,” said Thackeray, the Shiv Sena President.

However, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said that his party does not believe in the “thod-phod” and “destructive politics” was not its culture.

My interaction with media at Nagpur on my today’s letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray ji demanding assistance to flood affected people and on delaying tactics by GoM on OBC’s political reservation issue.https://t.co/LJhGw63z0y pic.twitter.com/pmZbCnqulk — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 1, 2021

“We don’t attack anybody first. But if somebody attacks us, we don’t take it lying down. It is countered effectively,” he said.

The back-to-back statements come after last week’s good vibes when Thackeray and Fadnavis, who were separately touring flood-affected areas of Kolhapur district, met and decided to work together. Fadnavis was accompanied by his counterpart in Council Pravin Darekar and state BJP President Chandrakant Patil.

However, close Fadnavis’s aide and BJP MLC Prasad Lad’s comment has not gone down well within the Shiv Sena rank and files. “The Shiv Sena Bhavan would be demolished if needed,” Lad has reportedly said, however, he later expressed regret saying that his statement was presented out of context by the media and withdrew the statement. “Now, we have Narayan Rane and Nitesh Rane with us. Our power has increased,” he reportedly said.

In a video statement, Lad stated: “I have the highest regard for the late Balasaheb Thackeray and see Sena Bhavan as a sacred abode. How can I speak against the Sena Bhavan? What I meant was that the BJP is a major power and it will prove its might against political rival Sena in the upcoming BMC polls. Last month the Sena had attacked our activists outside the Sena Bhavan. So it was a political reply. It was certainly not directed at the Sena supremo or the Bhavan”.

Reacting to this, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said: “There is an urgent need to undertake a drug de-addiction program in Maharashtra. Otherwise, Marathi manus on the sidewalk of Shiv Sena Bhavan will not spare these drug addicts. Shiv Sena Bhavan is a shining symbol of Marathi identity….samajne walo ko ishara kafi hai.”

महाराष्ट्रात तातडीने नशा मुक्ती कार्यक्रम हाती घेणे गरजेचे आहे. नाहीतर राजकीय गांजाडयांना मराठी माणूस शिवसेना भवनाच्या फुटपाथवर

बेदम चोपलयाशिवाय राहणार नाही.( समझनेवालोंको इशारा काफी है..)

शिवसेना भवन हे मराठी अस्मितेचे ज्वलंत प्रतीक आहे.

बाटगयांना हे कसे समजणार? — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) August 1, 2021

However, Union MSMEs Minister Narayan Rane’s son and BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said: “You are right Raut saheb….Maharashtra needs to be drugs-free…and this should start from ‘Kalanagar’…so that function at the ‘Dino’ too ends.”