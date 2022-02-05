Lata Mangeshkar critical, on ventilator support

Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar has been put on ventilator support once again as her health condition deteriorated. She continues to be critical but stable.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent his best wishes to the Nightingale of India.

Lata Mangeshkar’s siblings - sisters Asha Bhosale, Usha Mangeshkar and brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar visited the Breach Candy Hospital and Research Centre to inquire about her health.

Lata Didi, as the 92-year-old is known, was rushed to the hospital on 8 January after she tested Covid-19 coupled with pneumonia infection.

On 29 January, Mangeshkar was showing signs of marginal improvement and was taken off the ventilator but continued to be under observation at the ICU, however, she is now again on ventilator.

“Didi’s health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical. She is on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors,” said Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating her.

“She continues to be under aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well at this moment,” he added.

As she left the hospital, Bhosale said that she was stable. “Lata Didi is stable and okay, we are praying for her well-being, there has been some improvement in her health condition,” she said.

Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished for her speedy recovery. The entire nation is praying for her speedy recovery.”

Meanwhile, social media platforms are flooded with get-well-soon messages.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar were among those who visited the hospital.

Check out latest DH videos here