Lata Mangeshkar once stalled a flyover project in Mumbai

Lata Mangeshkar once stalled a Mumbai flyover project

According to the plans, the 4-km-long flyover was to pass from her residence Prabhu Kunj

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Feb 06 2022, 20:53 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2022, 20:54 ist
Lata Mangeshkar. Credit: AFP Photo

More than two decades ago, the Mangeshkar-clan led by Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosale stalled an important project of the Maharashtra government to construct a flyover in Mumbai.

The flyover on the Pedder Road, which was to connect the Haji Ali Junction to Girgaum Chowpatty, was aimed at reducing the congestion in south Mumbai. 

However, according to the plans, the 4-km-long flyover was to pass from her residence Prabhu Kunj.

Lata Didi and Asha Tai knew their displeasure was known to successive governments - and the flyover project never saw the light of the day.

Reportedly, the sisters also threatened to leave Mumbai in case the project was initiated. 

Lata Didi had said she would settle in Pune or Kolhapur.

