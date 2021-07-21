Le Corbusier's ATMA building in Ahmedabad to host cultural events

The Ahmedabad Textile Mill Owners’ Association (ATMA) and CEPT University have signed an MoU to make the iconic ATMA house, designed by noted French architect Le Corbusier, available for hosting architecture, design, literary, academic, cultural and industry events.

In a statement, CEPT University on Wednesday announced the signing of the MoU "to jointly work towards revitalizing the ATMA building." It said that both institutes plan "to create an annual calendar of events appropriate to the space and the mandate of both institutions. The facilities would be available for architecture, design, literary, academic, cultural and industry events".

The statement said that the building's air-conditioned auditorium, a hall on the ground floor, two large halls and an open lobby on the first floor and a hall on the second floor will be used to curate events, exhibitions and displays. The original design has a provision for a cafeteria which would also be made functional.

“CEPT is privileged to partner with ATMA to revitalise one of the modern architecture's masterpieces. We will together strive to create a cultural space that Ahmedabad and her visitors would cherish,” said Tridip Suhrud, Provost, CEPT University.

ATMA building or house is one of the four buildings designed by Corbusier which is considered one of his masterpieces. It was built between 1952 and 1954 at Ashram Road on the bank of Sabarmati River.

