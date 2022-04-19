Leopard cubs in Pune district reunited with mother for second time

In an unexpected turn of events, Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department rescued 4 leopard cubs that had previously been reunited with their mother in Kabadwadi village located in Junnar division of Pune district.

The distressed cubs were identified by their unique microchip number and were reunited with their mother for a second time!

Only days after four leopard cubs were successfully reunited with their mother in Kabdawadi, Wildlife SOS and the MFD were stunned to find the same cubs once again in a nearby sugarcane field.

The cubs were discovered by farmers while harvesting sugarcane. Having done so previously, they immediately contacted the Forest Department.

The Wildlife SOS team operating out of the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre was called in for reinforcements.

Wildlife SOS veterinary doctor Dr Nikhil Bangar conducted an on-site medical examination during which he identified the cubs as those previously reunited through microchips consisting of a unique identification number that were implanted before the first reunion operation.

Female leopards often leave their cubs in a protected area as they set out to hunt.

Sugarcane fields provide the necessary cover for these cubs as they await their mother's return. Following a similar pattern, the mother left her four leopard cubs once again as she ventured out to hunt.

Acting promptly, the Wildlife SOS team placed the cubs in a safe box to be reunited with their mother. Camera traps installed confirmed the mother leopard carefully approached her cubs and carried them off to safety.

Dr Bangar said, “Harvest season in Maharashtra coincides with leopard cub season, creating unique cases of human-leopard interface. We have previously had instances where leopard cubs have to once again be reunited with their mothers.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, “Such rescue operations are extremely important as a mother’s care is integral to the survival of a leopard cub. Microchips have a unique ID that helps us keep a track of cubs that have been reunited with their mothers. This chip not only helps in reunions but allows us to study the range and territory of big cats.”

