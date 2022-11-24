Leopard enters residential area near Mumbai, injures 3

A leopard entered a residential complex near Mumbai's Kalyan area injuring three people before being caught on Thursday evening.
The incident was reported from the Shreeram Anugraha Tower in the Chinchpada area of Kalyan, nearly 55 kms away from Mumbai.
Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.
The leopard reportedly came from Malanggad forest and entered the residential area around 8:30 am, triggering panic among the locals.
The locals informed the Thane police, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation and Maharashtra Forest Department officials.
In the evening around 6 pm, after working for 10 hours, the leopard was trapped by the teams on site.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How Bisleri became synonymous with water in India?
'Raha': What does name of Alia, Ranbir's daughter mean?
Sunak and wife 17th on UK's 'Asian Rich List 2022'
Fear grows on Saudi death row as executions ramp up
Mathura Police claim rats ate over 500 kg of marijuana
Villagers cut through hill in Odisha to build road