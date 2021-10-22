Leopard saved from drowning in Pune

A leopard escaped a narrow brush with death after falling into an open well in Belsar village located in Junnar division of Pune.

The big cat was rescued in a joint effort by Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department and is currently under medical observation at the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Center.

Just weeks after a leopard was rescued from a 35-feet-deep well in Narayanwadi village in Junnar division, an approx. 7-year-old male leopard was found trapped in an open well in Belsar village on Thursday.

The big cat was paddling to stay afloat and was at the risk of drowning in 10-feet-deep water.

Concerned for its life, a local farmer immediately alerted the Forest Department. Wildlife SOS, operating out of Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Center, was also called in for reinforcements.

A three member rescue team led by Wildlife SOS veterinary officer Dr Nikhil Bangar accompanied a team of forest officers to the location, with necessary rescue equipment.

Villagers were flocking around the well to catch a glimpse of the leopard so crowd control measures were implemented. A trap cage was then lowered into the well to safely extricate the leopard, thus successfully rescuing it from an extremely dangerous, near-death situation.

Nikhil Bangar, Wildlife Veterinary Officer, Wildlife SOS, said, “The leopard is a male, approx. 7-years-old. The animal is exhausted from the ordeal, and will be kept under observation for a few days till he is deemed fit for release.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, CEO & Co-founder Wildlife SOS said, “This is the second incident this week where we have assisted the Forest Department with the timely rescue of a leopard from an uncovered well. The issue cannot be taken lightly. It is not just leopards, a species protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, that are vulnerable to these wells, but also several other species that may fall in accidentally, with potentially fatal results.”

Ajit Shinde, Range Forest Officer, said, “This is becoming a common occurrence across Junnar as leopards often fall prey to open wells while on foraging trips. We have advised the villagers to take precautionary measures by covering up open wells.”

