Leopard strays into Mercedes-Benz plant in Pune

Leopard strays into Mercedes-Benz plant in Pune, captured

The feline was spotted around 5 am on Monday and captured in a six-hour operation

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Mar 21 2022, 15:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 15:30 ist
Representative picture. Credit: PTI Photo

Panic gripped the Mercedes-Benz India plant near Chakan town in Pune district of Maharashtra on Monday morning when a leopard was spotted on the factory premises.

More than six hours later, employees and other people heaved a sigh of relief when the big cat was captured safely by forest officials and police personnel around 11:30 am from the plant located near Kuruli village, over 35 kilometres from Pune.

Also Read — Mumbai's leopard population up due to prey availability

"The leopard was spotted on the premises of the Mercedes-Benz plant located near Kuruli village at 5 am on Monday. Upon receiving information, we rushed to the spot and moved the employees aside. Officials of the forest department and a rescue team were summoned," said Arvind Pawar, senior police inspector, Mhalunge police station.

The feline was captured safely using tranquiliser (dart), he said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Pune
Maharashtra
India News
Leopard trapped

Related videos

What's Brewing

Actor Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy

Actor Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy

UN weighs listing Great Barrier Reef as 'in danger'

UN weighs listing Great Barrier Reef as 'in danger'

Kattimani's heroics help Hyd clinch maiden ISL title

Kattimani's heroics help Hyd clinch maiden ISL title

DH Toon | Hunting for job? Head to Lord Macaulay's tomb

DH Toon | Hunting for job? Head to Lord Macaulay's tomb

BBMP turns footpath encroacher in Indiranagar

BBMP turns footpath encroacher in Indiranagar

 