Less than 6,000 Covid-19 patients in hospitals in Mumbai

In what reflects Mumbai’s remarkable recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, the financial capital of India now has less than 18,000 positive patients of which below 6,000 are being treated in hospitals.

The Chase-the-Virus policy – launched by the Maharashtra government and the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) - has started showing results and is now being replicated in the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region and hotspots like Pune, Solapur, Jalgaon and Aurangabad.

The Chase-the-Virus model and then the Chase-the-Patient policy involves 4 Ts – tracking, tracing, testing and treating.

After the praise of recovery in Asia’s biggest slum cluster of Dharavi by the World Health Organisation (WHO), a similar plan is now being implemented in the Philippines.

In Mumbai, which includes two districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban, the total cases reported are 1,29,479 and deaths 7,173.

The active cases now stand at 17,704, BMC officials said. “The total active patients is 17,704 and only 5,338 symptomatic patients are in hospitals,” Mumbai’s municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said.

According to him, a total of 6.6 lakh tests have been conducted in Mumbai, the highest in the country.

The recovery rate is 80 percent and the doubling rate is 86 days, the officials said.

On average, the total cases reported in Mumbai per day is below 1,000.

As part of the strategy, dedicated war rooms have been set up in each of the 24 wards in the city – and any suspected patients have to just call up the number – and the BMC team reaches out to them.

After examination, they are being suggested home treatment or sent to hospitals. While CCC1 is for high-risk contacts, CCC2 is for mild and asymptomatic patients. Besides, patients are also being referred to the DCHC (oxygen facilities) and DCH (ICU/ventilator facilities).

Several small isolation-and-quarantine facilities have been closed in Mumbai now.

Patients are being sent to jumbo facilities like the Dome of National Sports Club of India in Worli, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Bandra-Kurla Complex and the suburbs in Dahisar and Mulund.

As of now, the total bed strength of DCH and DCHC - for serious and moderate patients and complicated cases - is 16,075. The CCC2 beds for mild and asymptomatic patients are 23,437. There are 10,525 oxygen beds, 1,844 ICU beds and 1,096 ventilator beds in Mumbai.