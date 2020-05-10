COVID-19: Let Aurangabad units start work, says MASSIA

Let Aurangabad units start work amid coronavirus lockdown, says MASSIA

PTI, Aurangabad,
  May 10 2020
  • updated: May 10 2020, 18:25 ist

The Marathwada Association Of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) on Sunday asked the state government to allow industrial units within city limits in Aurangabad to resume operations amid lockdown for the novel coronavirus.

Units in areas like railway station MIDC, Chikalthana within city limits, many of which export their products, are unable to start work while permission has been given to those in outer areas like Waluj, Shendra and Paithan, MASSIA officials pointed out.

"The state and Centre have given green signal to commence work but the local administration has not given its nod as yet. Moreover, those in the management of several of these units are not able to go to work as they reside in city areas," MASSIA president Dyandev Rajale said. 

