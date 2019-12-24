Let’s win people, trolls lose anyway: Aaditya Thackeray

Days after a Mumbai-based youth was beaten up by Shiv Sainiks for derogatory remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Yuva Sena President and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray asked people to be calm and composed like his father.

The victim, Hiramani Tiwari (30), a resident of Wadala, who is social media platform goes by name Rahul Tiwari, was beaten up by Shiv Sainiks after he posted derogatory remarks against Uddhav, who had said: "The way police opened fire and forcefully entered Jamia Milia Islamia compound, it appeared like Jallianwala Bagh Massacare."

Aaditya, in a statement posted in social media, said: "I say, let’s follow our CM. Calm, composed, aggressive about delivering promises and serving the people! Let’s win people, trolls lose anyway!"

Law and order is a subject of the police and shouldn’t be taken into anyone’s hands, the CM's son said.

"To these trolls who are nasty, threatening, abusive to all, including women and children, giving them an answer shouldn’t be our job. Ignore them and stay calm, there are many like these, and they are frustrated because their irrational voice isn’t heard by the country," he said.

Aaditya went on to add that their behaviour, has been rejected by the democratic india in the recent elections and their retreat has been witnessed by the country. "These are the same ones who threaten people, call them names, are social media lynch mobs. They want to create disharmony and divisions," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Dr Kirit Somaiya has come out in support of the youth. "What is happening...Nagpur Mayor was shot at and now this," he said, adding that the law and order machinery has to be strengthened and action needs to be taken against wrongdoers.

Several organisations of North Indians too have come out in support of Tiwari.

"We are with him....he is not a North Indian...he is a Hindustani....in which world you are living...you can enter anyone's house, beat them up and tonsure his head," said R. Tamil Selvan, local BJP MLA.

He demanded that action need to be taken against the Shiv Sainiks who had taken law in their hands. "I say that the Facebook post was not proper but let police take action against him for that," he added.