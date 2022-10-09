Like any king, his party collected tax: Vivek Agnihotri takes a dig at Pawar

Like any king, Pawar's party collected tax: Agnihotri

'Who has contributed the most to Bollywood? Muslim minorities contributed the most, and we cannot ignore it,' Pawar said

  Oct 09 2022
'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri. Credit: AFP File Photo

Reacting to Sharad Pawar's comment that minorities are not getting their due share despite significant contributions, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took a dig at the NCP supremo saying that his party too collected taxes. 

Agnihotri, a director, producer and screenwriter, has made films like Chocolate, The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files.

Addressing a function, Pawar, who was in Nagpur, had said, “…if we talk about art, poetry and writing today, then minorities have the maximum potential to contribute to these sections. Who has contributed the most to Bollywood? Muslim minorities contributed the most, and we cannot ignore it.”

However, reacting to this Agnihotri tweeted, “When I came to Mumbai, SP Ji was the king. Like any king, his party collected taxes (sic). Many Bollywoodiyas contributed generously. In return, they were allowed to create their own kingdoms. I always wondered who were those people…this (statement) from Pawar cleared all my doubts.” 

Reacting to it, NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto tweeted, “I always wondered but my doubts are cleared now, this man is a stooge of those in power at the centre. He keeps making such statements to please them, to make his films 'Tax-Free', to gain more audience and make more money. He should substantiate his claims or shut up.”

