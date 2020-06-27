Limit height of Ganesh idols to 4 feet, Uddhav Thackeray tells organisers

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has urged Ganeshustav organisers to limit the height of idols of Lord Ganesha to a maximum of four feet.

The tallest of the Ganesh murtis ranges between 18 to 22 feet in Mumbai, where the annual festival draws huge crowd.

"Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have to celebrate Ganeshutsav in a simple manner. Devotion to the Lord Ganesha is more important than height of idols, so limit the height to a maximum of 4 feet," Thackeray said in a statement on Friday night.

He said that physical distancing norms and health protocols have to be followed. "We have to celebrate the festival with discipline and safety," he said, and crowding has to be avoided at all cost.

Exactly two months away, the 11-day festival commences on August 22 on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and ends on September 1 on Anant Chaturdashi. On Saturday evening, Thackeray held a video-conference with the Ganesh mandals of Mumbai.

Couple of months ago, Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), the apex body of Mumbai's mandals have asked to keep the festivities simple.

Height of idols is a touchy issue - as several mandals have idols of Lord Ganesha between 18 to 22 feet. Ganesh festival organisers of Mumbai, Pune had held meetings with Thackeray and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.