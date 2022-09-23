Lion cub dies after being hit by train in Gujarat

Lion cub dies after being hit by passenger train in Gujarat

The passenger train was going to Amreli from Veraval when the incident took place around 9:30 pm

PTI
PTI, Amreli,
  • Sep 23 2022, 10:02 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2022, 10:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

A lion cub was killed after being hit by a passenger train while crossing a track in Gujarat's Amreli district, forest department officials said on Friday. The incident occurred on Thursday night, they said. "The lion cub, aged six to seven months, was hit by a passenger train and died while it was crossing the metre-gauge track in Shetrunji division of the forest near Gavadka village in Amreli district," Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) (Shetrunji division) Jayant Patel said.

The passenger train was going to Amreli from Veraval when the incident took place around 9:30 pm, he said. Due to the incident, the train got delayed by around one-and-a-half hours and the loco pilot and other staff were questioned by the forest officials, Patel said. "They said they saw three cubs and a lioness crossing the track. While others managed to cross successfully, one of the cubs was hit by the train and died," he added.

Also Read | Explained | Factors that pushed cheetah, the docile cat, to extinction in India

Earlier this year, the Gujarat government had told the state Legislative Assembly that 283 lions, lionesses and lion cubs have died in the state in two years till December 2021, and 29 of them died of unnatural causes. Getting run over by trains is one of the unnatural causes of the death for the Asiatic lions in the state. As per the 2020 census, there were 674 lions in the state, a 29 per cent rise in its population as compared to the 2015 census.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gujarat
Lion
wildlife
India News

What's Brewing

NASA to deflect asteroid to test of planetary defence

NASA to deflect asteroid to test of planetary defence

How Artificial Intelligence is used to save whales

How Artificial Intelligence is used to save whales

DH Toon | 'PayCM' incorrect QR code!

DH Toon | 'PayCM' incorrect QR code!

Scientists find genetic secrets of pea for better type

Scientists find genetic secrets of pea for better type

Water in asteroid dust offers clues to life on Earth

Water in asteroid dust offers clues to life on Earth

How LinkedIn turned into a place to overshare

How LinkedIn turned into a place to overshare

Dropout-turned-tea-seller in Bengaluru accepts Bitcoin

Dropout-turned-tea-seller in Bengaluru accepts Bitcoin

Japan office lets in dogs in post-Covid work shift

Japan office lets in dogs in post-Covid work shift

 