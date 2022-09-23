Lion cub dies after being hit by passenger train in Gujarat

A lion cub was killed after being hit by a passenger train while crossing a track in Gujarat's Amreli district, forest department officials said on Friday. The incident occurred on Thursday night, they said. "The lion cub, aged six to seven months, was hit by a passenger train and died while it was crossing the metre-gauge track in Shetrunji division of the forest near Gavadka village in Amreli district," Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) (Shetrunji division) Jayant Patel said.
The passenger train was going to Amreli from Veraval when the incident took place around 9:30 pm, he said. Due to the incident, the train got delayed by around one-and-a-half hours and the loco pilot and other staff were questioned by the forest officials, Patel said. "They said they saw three cubs and a lioness crossing the track. While others managed to cross successfully, one of the cubs was hit by the train and died," he added.
Also Read | Explained | Factors that pushed cheetah, the docile cat, to extinction in India
Earlier this year, the Gujarat government had told the state Legislative Assembly that 283 lions, lionesses and lion cubs have died in the state in two years till December 2021, and 29 of them died of unnatural causes. Getting run over by trains is one of the unnatural causes of the death for the Asiatic lions in the state. As per the 2020 census, there were 674 lions in the state, a 29 per cent rise in its population as compared to the 2015 census.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
NASA to deflect asteroid to test of planetary defence
How Artificial Intelligence is used to save whales
DH Toon | 'PayCM' incorrect QR code!
Scientists find genetic secrets of pea for better type
Water in asteroid dust offers clues to life on Earth
How LinkedIn turned into a place to overshare
Dropout-turned-tea-seller in Bengaluru accepts Bitcoin
Japan office lets in dogs in post-Covid work shift