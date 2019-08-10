Lion found dead in well in Gujarat

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Vadodara,
  • Aug 10 2019, 13:46pm ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2019, 14:00pm ist
A lion, aged around five years, was found dead in a well at a village in Amreli district of Gujarat, an official said on Saturday.

The carcass of the lion was recovered late Friday night, chief conservator of forest (Saurashtra), D T Vasavada, said.

"It is suspected that the lion fell into the well located at a farm in Kantala village and drowned. The forest officials scanned the entire area, but found nothing suspicious," he said.

The carcass was taken to Khambha range office for post-morterm, the official said.

