Litmus test for ruling ED and Opposition MVA in MLC polls

More than six months after the biggest political coup in Maharashtra, the ruling Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis dispensation and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi is set to face its first litmus test during the biennial elections to fill five vacancies in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

However, internal bickering within both the camps have come out in the open in the run up to the filing of nominations, which ended on Thursday.

The polling is scheduled for January 30.

The five constituencies and members who are retiring on February 7 are - Nashik Division Graduates - Dr Sudhir Tambe (Congress), Amravati Division Graduates - Dr Ranjit Patil (BJP), Aurangabad Division Teachers - Vikram Kale (NCP), Nagpur Division Teachers - Nago Ganar (Independent) and Konkan Division Teachers - Balaram Patil (PWP).

Most of the parties have renominated their candidates - but fissures have emerged in both the sides.

By all means, these elections to Teachers and Graduates seats would see polling by eligible voters under the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

In the Assembly by-elections to the Andheri East seat, Rutuja Latke of Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray won the seat comfortably after BJP withdrew the candidate.

In Nashik Division Graduates, the Congress re-nominated three-time MLC Dr Sudhir Tambe but he did not file the papers in support of his son Satyajeet Tambe, who entered the race as an Independent. The BJP has not given AB Form to any candidate.

In Amravati Division Graduates, the BJP has re-nominated Dr Patil while the Congress candidate is Dhiraj Lingade.

In Aurangabad Division Teachers, the NCP has re-nominated Kale against BJP’s Kiran Patil.

In Nagpur Division Teachers, the BJP would support Nago Ganar, a veteran of Vidarbha and sitting MLC, who filed as an Independent while the Shiv Sena had fielded Gangadhar Nakade.

In Konkan Division Graduates, sitting MLC Balaram Patil of PWP would take on Dnyaneshwar Mhatre of BJP.