Local govt bodies to ensure proper last rites of Covid victims in Rajasthan

Alarmed at water burials in Uttar Pradesh, the Rajasthan government on Sunday stepped in to ensure “dignified” last rites of those dying of Covid-19.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot issued directives to local bodies to ensure that last rites of patients dying due to Covid-19 be done with dignity and according to Indian rituals following proper health protocol.

“It is our duty to ensure that last rites of those leaving this world are performed in a dignified manner and their relatives also feel assured,” Gehlot said.

The announcement came after a political row broke out over dead bodies found floating in river Ganga in several districts in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, raising doubts over the number of actual deaths due to Covid-19 in the state.

Gehlot also issued directions to provide free ambulance services to ferry the dead bodies from hospitals to the cremation or burial grounds.

The state government has also empowered district collectors to acquire private ambulances to help those ferry patients to hospitals free of cost.

The chief minister said separate funds have been provided for carrying out cremations and free ambulance service to the local bodies.

Gehlot said the state government has been running a free bus service for the next of kin of the dead to immerse the ashes of the dead in river Ganga as per Indian traditions.