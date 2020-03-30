Lockdown: 13 arrested for gathering for prayers in Maha

Lockdown: 13 arrested, 22 booked for gathering for prayers in Pune

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  Mar 30 2020, 09:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2020, 09:44 ist
Pune: Workers spray disinfectant in a residential area. (Credit: PTI)

Police have arrested 13 persons and registered an offence against around 22 others for gathering at one place for prayers in Pimpri Chinchwad area despite the ongoing lockdown, officials said on Sunday.

They are all residents of Kudalwadi area, police said.

"Around 35 people had gathered for prayers on the terrace of a building on March 27. After we received information about it, we launched an inquiry," a senior official said.

"After the investigation, we arrested 13 people, but released them on bail," he said.

Along with these 13 people, an offence was registered against around 22 others under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and also under the Disaster Management Act, and the Epidemic Diseases Act at Chikhali Police Station, he said. 

