Lockdown in Maharashtra extended till April 30

The ongoing lockdown in Maharashtra has been extended till April 30.

The modalities and details would be announced on April 14, the day when the initial India lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ends.

Making an announcement at a webcast, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said it was imperative in view of the prevailing circumstances and the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and casualties in the state.

Thackeray's announcement came hours after Modi held a meeting with all CMs through video-conference.

"At least till April 30, lockdown will continue in Maharashtra. There could be some places where these restrictions could be eased but there will also be some areas where this will be strengthened even more. We will come out with more details on April 14," he said.